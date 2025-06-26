Airtel Challenges Penalty Over Subscriber Verification in Assam
The Department of Telecom has imposed a Rs 6.48 lakh penalty on Bharti Airtel for breaching subscriber verification norms in Assam. Airtel plans to contest the charges, claiming compliance with regulations and promising corrective actions to reverse the penalty. The issue stems from a March 2025 audit.
The Department of Telecom has slapped a Rs 6.48 lakh penalty on Bharti Airtel for alleged violations of subscriber verification rules in Assam, the company announced Thursday.
Faced with these charges, Airtel expressed its disagreement in a regulatory filing, asserting plans to rectify and reverse the imposed sanction.
The telecom giant received the notice on June 25, post an audit conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, Assam LSA, which claimed breaches of their License Agreement terms.
