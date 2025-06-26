Left Menu

Maharashtra Transporters Set to Strike Over E-Challan System

Transporters in Maharashtra plan an indefinite strike starting July 1 against the e-challan system. Minister Pratap Sarnaik has called for a committee to address their grievances. The transporters demand changes, including stopping forced fine collections, and are dissatisfied with the current proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:00 IST
Maharashtra's transport sector is on the brink of a major disruption as transporters announce an indefinite strike starting July 1. The protest is primarily against the e-challan system, which they allege imposes unjust fines.

In response, Minister Pratap Sarnaik has requested the formation of a committee to address their grievances within a month. The proposed committee will include transport officials, police, and sectoral experts to ensure a transparent resolution.

The transporters demand an end to forced collection of fines, waiver of existing penalties, and reconsideration of operational rules. While Sarnaik urges for a fair system, the action committee remains resolute in their protest plans pending satisfactory reforms.

