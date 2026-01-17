Left Menu

Israel Criticizes US-Announced Gaza Leadership Committee

Israel criticizes the US for announcing a Gaza leadership committee without its coordination, highlighting no Israeli officials in the lineup. The committee includes notable figures like a former British prime minister and Middle Eastern officials. This move comes as the US-drafted Gaza ceasefire plan enters its second phase.

Israel's government has expressed disapproval over a recent US announcement naming leaders to oversee future developments in Gaza. On Saturday, Israeli officials voiced their concerns, stating the creation of this Gaza executive committee was not coordinated with Israel and contrary to its policy aims.

The White House's new committee, publicized on Friday, includes influential figures such as a former British prime minister and key officials from the Middle East, yet notably omits any current Israeli officials, featuring only an Israeli businessman among its members.

This announcement comes as the Trump administration navigates the complex second phase of a US-drafted ceasefire plan for the Gaza region, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directing the foreign ministry to engage in discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

