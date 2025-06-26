Left Menu

New Train Service Bridges Gwalior and Bengaluru

A new direct weekly train service between Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and Bengaluru, Karnataka, commenced operations, flagged off by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. This train service is expected to benefit the youth in IT, enhance regional connectivity, and support travel to the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly awaited direct weekly train connecting Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh to Bengaluru in Karnataka began service on Thursday. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the train at Gwalior station, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw joining the ceremony via video link.

Chief Minister Yadav highlighted the train service as a boon for local youths pursuing careers in IT, enabling seamless travel to Bengaluru. He also emphasized its significance for the Gwalior-Chambal region while recalling the railway network expansion initiated during Madhavrao Scindia's ministerial tenure.

Union Minister Vaishnaw underscored the project's approval alongside several others worth over Rs 24,000 crore for Madhya Pradesh. The ministry aims to enhance travel infrastructure ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. Scindia hailed the new service as historic, strengthening ties between Gwalior and the South while serving nearly 40 lakh residents in neighboring districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

