Geopolitical Events and Economic Data in U.S. Stocks Rally

Recent geopolitical events have captivated investors, but focus is set to shift next week towards key U.S. economic data and policy deadlines. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 notched a record high this week, with the S&P 500 nearing an all-time peak as Middle Eastern tensions eased between Israel and Iran.

Washington's developments will take center stage with President Donald Trump's push for a sweeping tax-cut and spending bill by July 4. Investors will also monitor U.S. trading partner relations as "Liberation Day" tariffs are set to take effect. The U.S. economy will be under the spotlight with the upcoming employment report, with markets closed for Independence Day.

Market dynamics pivot on the Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts, with investors watching inflation trends. Tariff levels will be scrutinized ahead of a July 9 deadline, with subsequent corporate earnings season shedding light on tariffs' impacts on company profits.

