Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts Visa Processing for 75 Nations

The Trump administration is suspending visa processing for visitors from 75 countries starting January 21, citing a memo from the U.S. State Department. This decision is part of a broader immigration crackdown pursued by President Trump, following a recent security incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:32 IST
Trump Administration Halts Visa Processing for 75 Nations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant policy shift, the Trump administration announced the suspension of visa processing for visitors from 75 countries, effective January 21. This development was reported by Fox News, which cited a memo from the U.S. State Department outlining the directive.

Countries affected by this decision include Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, and Thailand. U.S. embassies have been instructed to decline visa applications under current legislation until the department reviews its procedures. However, specific timelines for the reassessment were not disclosed.

This move is part of a broader immigration crackdown initiated by President Donald Trump, who has advocated for stringent measures since his tenure began. The president, in November, expressed intentions to halt migration from 'Third World Countries' following a violent incident near the White House involving an Afghan national.

TRENDING

1
Revisiting the 'Marathi Manoos' Identity in Mumbai Politics

Revisiting the 'Marathi Manoos' Identity in Mumbai Politics

 India
2
Notorious Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Mumbai

Notorious Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Mumbai

 India
3
Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026