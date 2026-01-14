Trump Administration Halts Visa Processing for 75 Nations

In a significant policy shift, the Trump administration announced the suspension of visa processing for visitors from 75 countries, effective January 21. This development was reported by Fox News, which cited a memo from the U.S. State Department outlining the directive.

Countries affected by this decision include Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, and Thailand. U.S. embassies have been instructed to decline visa applications under current legislation until the department reviews its procedures. However, specific timelines for the reassessment were not disclosed.

This move is part of a broader immigration crackdown initiated by President Donald Trump, who has advocated for stringent measures since his tenure began. The president, in November, expressed intentions to halt migration from 'Third World Countries' following a violent incident near the White House involving an Afghan national.