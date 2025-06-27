Canada's Economy Faces Hurdles as Tariffs Take Toll
Canada's economy contracted by 0.1% in April, driven by declines in goods-producing industries affected by tariffs and uncertainty. Despite growth in finance, manufacturing and wholesale trade suffered. Prospects for a rate cut in July increase as May GDP is also set to dip by 0.1%.
Canada's economy faced a downturn in April, contracting by 0.1% due to turmoil in goods-producing sectors hit by tariffs and uncertainty, according to data released on Friday by Statistics Canada. This has overshadowed gains in finance and public administration.
Statistics Canada noted a significant 1.9% contraction in manufacturing, the largest fall in four years, largely attributable to the transportation equipment manufacturing subsector. Wholesale trade also suffered a 1.9% decline, primarily from reduced sales in motor vehicle-related merchandise.
With GDP likely to shrink again in May and economic indicators showing signs of weakness, including muted job growth and declining consumption, the Bank of Canada may consider a rate cut in its July meeting. This potential is impacted by existing trade tensions, notably stemming from U.S. tariffs.
