Canada's Economy Faces Hurdles as Tariffs Take Toll

Canada's economy faced a downturn in April, contracting by 0.1% due to turmoil in goods-producing sectors hit by tariffs and uncertainty, according to data released on Friday by Statistics Canada. This has overshadowed gains in finance and public administration.

Statistics Canada noted a significant 1.9% contraction in manufacturing, the largest fall in four years, largely attributable to the transportation equipment manufacturing subsector. Wholesale trade also suffered a 1.9% decline, primarily from reduced sales in motor vehicle-related merchandise.

With GDP likely to shrink again in May and economic indicators showing signs of weakness, including muted job growth and declining consumption, the Bank of Canada may consider a rate cut in its July meeting. This potential is impacted by existing trade tensions, notably stemming from U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)