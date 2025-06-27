Left Menu

HDFC Mutual Fund Acquires Stake in Sundram Fasteners

HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 0.65% stake in Sundram Fasteners for Rs 137 crore, raising its holding to 5.02%. Sundram Fasteners' shares slightly dropped on the BSE. Cube Mobility Investments offloaded a 0.59% stake in Cube Highways Trust for Rs 101 crore, with units staying flat on the NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:26 IST
HDFC Mutual Fund Acquires Stake in Sundram Fasteners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Mutual Fund made a significant move on Friday by purchasing a 0.65% stake in Sundram Fasteners, an auto components supplier, through an open market transaction valued at Rs 137 crore.

The transaction details from BSE's bulk deal data reflect that HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 13.70 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,000 each, increasing its stake in the Chennai-based company to 5.02% from a previous 4.37%.

In the meantime, Singapore's Cube Mobility Investments divested its 0.59% unitholding in Cube Highways Trust for Rs 101 crore at an average price of Rs 127.50 per unit, according to NSE data.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025