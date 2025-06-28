Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Criticizes Banks for Lack of Support for Entrepreneurs

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticized banks for not cooperating with government schemes aimed at supporting entrepreneurs with loans without guarantees. Speaking at KASSIA's inauguration in Bengaluru, he urged industry leaders to exert pressure on the government and voiced concerns over potential business relocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:31 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM Criticizes Banks for Lack of Support for Entrepreneurs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticized banks on Saturday for not aligning with the Central government's initiatives aimed at aiding entrepreneurs, particularly those involving collateral-free loans.

During the inauguration of the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association's Centre of Excellence and Innovation in Bengaluru, Shivakumar highlighted the urgent need to provide growth opportunities for the younger generation. He emphasized that KASSIA's success depends on pressuring the government more than larger industries.

The Deputy CM expressed disappointment over banks' reluctance to support emerging entrepreneurs despite government promises and encouraged KASSIA leaders to advocate for competition-led quality improvements. He also warned against potential business shifts out of Karnataka, urging proactive engagement with Union Cabinet Ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025