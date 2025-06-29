Left Menu

Disrupting the Skies: Deepinder Goyal's Vision for Regional Air Travel

Deepinder Goyal is venturing into regional air travel with LAT Aerospace, aiming to transform India's underutilized aviation sector with affordable and frequent flights connecting overlooked regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:34 IST
Disrupting the Skies: Deepinder Goyal's Vision for Regional Air Travel
Deepinder Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Deepinder Goyal, known for co-founding the food delivery platform Zomato, is venturing into the regional air travel market through LAT Aerospace, an ambitious startup. Co-founder Surobhi Das recently shared insights into this new endeavor on LinkedIn, highlighting its potential to reshape India's nascent regional aviation industry.

Goyal's move seeks to address the underdeveloped state of regional air travel in India, which struggles with high costs, infrequent service, and inadequate access for non-metro areas. Das noted that while India has over 450 airstrips, only a third are commercially active, leaving a significant portion of the country's aviation potential untapped.

The vision for LAT Aerospace includes affordable, high-frequency flights operating from compact 'air-stops' closer to residential areas. Unlike traditional airports, these facilities promise convenience with no security hassles, positioning LAT as a potential game-changer in connecting Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025