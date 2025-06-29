Disrupting the Skies: Deepinder Goyal's Vision for Regional Air Travel

Deepinder Goyal, known for co-founding the food delivery platform Zomato, is venturing into the regional air travel market through LAT Aerospace, an ambitious startup. Co-founder Surobhi Das recently shared insights into this new endeavor on LinkedIn, highlighting its potential to reshape India's nascent regional aviation industry.

Goyal's move seeks to address the underdeveloped state of regional air travel in India, which struggles with high costs, infrequent service, and inadequate access for non-metro areas. Das noted that while India has over 450 airstrips, only a third are commercially active, leaving a significant portion of the country's aviation potential untapped.

The vision for LAT Aerospace includes affordable, high-frequency flights operating from compact 'air-stops' closer to residential areas. Unlike traditional airports, these facilities promise convenience with no security hassles, positioning LAT as a potential game-changer in connecting Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities more effectively.

