Uganda military says helicopter that crashed in Somali capital is theirs
Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 02-07-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 16:32 IST
A military helicopter from the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia that crashed at the airport in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday belonged to Uganda's military, the military's spokesperson said.
Felix Kulayigye said three of the helicopter's eight occupants had survived, while a fire that was burning after the crash was being put out before the fate of the others could be determined.
