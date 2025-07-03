Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Approves New Greenfield Expressway for Enhanced Connectivity

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved the construction of a new greenfield expressway. This expressway will link the Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal expressways, improving connectivity across major regional corridors. The project, valued at Rs 4,775.84 crore, aims to boost regional development and generate employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday gave the green light to a new controlled-access greenfield link expressway linking the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway. The decision was made in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emphasizing a significant enhancement in the state's connectivity infrastructure.

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, also known as Nandi, stated that this new expressway would serve as a pivotal part of Uttar Pradesh's emerging expressway grid. It will connect several major corridors like the Ganga Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway, thereby facilitating smoother transit across key cities including Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, and Varanasi.

Constructed in six lanes, extendable to eight, the expressway will span nearly 50 kilometers and will be developed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model. The state government will bear the entire cost of the Rs 4,775.84 crore project, aiming to enhance transportation and logistics while providing new employment opportunities.

