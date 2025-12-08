Yogi Adityanath's Push for Complete Voter Inclusion in Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a crucial meeting in Moradabad, concentrated on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He directed public representatives from Moradabad's five districts to ensure no eligible voter is missed in the enrollment process.

Emphasizing the addition of young voters, Adityanath urged officials to remove names of the deceased and those who have permanently migrated. He instructed the formation of booth-level committees and highlighted the need for training the workers involved in voter list revisions.

The meeting, attended by senior administrative officials and BJP members, also focused on strengthening the BJP's organizational framework at the booth level, keeping the 2027 Assembly elections in mind. With the second phase of revisions underway across several states, the chief minister stressed preparation for upcoming polls in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)