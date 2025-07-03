Tragedy Strikes Off Bali: Ferry Sinks, Leaving 29 Missing

A desperate search is underway for 29 people missing after a ferry sank off Bali, Indonesia. Five passengers were confirmed dead following the overnight tragedy near the holiday island.

The National Search and Rescue Agency reported that 31 individuals had been rescued from the submerged ferry, which carried 53 passengers and 12 crew. Adverse weather conditions and powerful waves up to 2.5 meters high have hindered search efforts that now focus on surface waters.

Authorities suggest a possible engine room leak caused the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya to capsize soon after departing Banyuwangi's Ketapang port. Helicopters and boats are combing the waters, while survivors, many initially unconscious, are receiving medical care. Family members await news of loved ones at Bali's Gilimanuk port.

(With inputs from agencies.)