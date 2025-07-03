Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Off Bali: Ferry Sinks, Leaving 29 Missing

A ferry sank near Bali, leaving five dead and 29 missing. Rescuers, facing challenging weather, saved 31 people. The ferry, carrying 53 passengers and 12 crew, sank shortly after departure due to a suspected leak. Rescue efforts continue, while survivors receive medical attention in nearby facilities.

03-07-2025
A desperate search is underway for 29 people missing after a ferry sank off Bali, Indonesia. Five passengers were confirmed dead following the overnight tragedy near the holiday island.

The National Search and Rescue Agency reported that 31 individuals had been rescued from the submerged ferry, which carried 53 passengers and 12 crew. Adverse weather conditions and powerful waves up to 2.5 meters high have hindered search efforts that now focus on surface waters.

Authorities suggest a possible engine room leak caused the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya to capsize soon after departing Banyuwangi's Ketapang port. Helicopters and boats are combing the waters, while survivors, many initially unconscious, are receiving medical care. Family members await news of loved ones at Bali's Gilimanuk port.

