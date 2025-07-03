Left Menu

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 to Expand Horizons in Delhi

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 is set for February 4-9 in Delhi. The event will gather stakeholders from the mobility sector to showcase advancements and broaden its scope with new segments on multimodal and agricultural mobility. Previous editions highlighted clean mobility, global integration, and attracted significant participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:11 IST
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027, an ambitious industry event, is scheduled to take place in Delhi from February 4-9. The commerce ministry announced on Thursday that it will serve as a crucial meeting point for stakeholders across the mobility spectrum, including industry representatives, policymakers, and technology experts.

The third edition of the event will build upon its past successes, further broadening its scope by introducing new segments focused on multimodal mobility and logistics. This includes the introduction of a dedicated section covering rail, road, air, water, and both urban and rural mobility, as well as a showcase concentrating on tractors and agricultural mobility solutions.

Past editions of the expo in 2024 and 2025 have been influential in discussing clean mobility, innovation, and global supply chain integration. These events saw the participation of over 1500 exhibitors and drew more than 9.8 lakh visitors, with activities ranging from product launches to international delegation meetings. The expo is coordinated by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India and other major organizations.

