Whistling Woods International's Vice President & CTO Chaitanya Chinchlikar Invited to Join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Whistling Woods International (WWI), India's premier Film & Creative Arts institute, proudly announces a landmark moment for Indian media and entertainment education. Mr. Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer at WWI, has been invited to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) under its Production and Technology Branch. The Academy is globally renowned as the body behind the Oscars Awards.

With this recognition, Chaitanya becomes the first Indian educator to be inducted into the Academy, a momentous achievement that signifies India's growing influence in cinematic arts and technology education on the world stage. Expressing his happiness, Subhash Ghai, Founder & Chairperson, Whistling Woods International, said: "When we built Whistling Woods, our dream was to place India at the centre of global Film & Creative Arts education. Chaitanya's induction into the Academy shows that dream taking shape. It's not just a proud moment for our Whistling Woods family, but an indication to the world that Indian M&E education is ready to take its place on the global stage in creating the next generation of Filmmakers with talent, technology and imagination."

Meghna Ghai Puri, President, Whistling Woods International Sharing her thoughts on this achievement, said: "Today is a historic moment. Chaitanya's invitation is much more than a personal honour, it reflects years of dedication to education and technology. It's a proud day for everyone at WWI and for the entire Indian creative community." Chaitanya Chinchlikar has played a pivotal role in shaping WWI's media-tech education, especially through the integration of immersive technologies. He also heads the Emerging Media Department and was awarded the 2024 SMPTE Excellence in Education Medal for his contributions to the field.

This honour reflects not just Chaitanya's individual excellence, but also Whistling Woods International's commitment to nurturing globally competitive talent. It marks a key milestone in the institute's journey toward global leadership in creative education, rooted in Indian values. The entire WWI family proudly celebrates this achievement, which stands as a defining moment in its pursuit of excellence in production and technology.

