IAF team neutralises 2 unexploded bombs in Arunachal district

An Indian Air Force team successfully defused two unexploded bombs in Rigyu village in Arunachal Pradesh's Kamle district, a senior official said on Friday.

The live bombs were discovered on May 26, lying dormant just a few kilometres from the IAF's Dolum Firing Range, he said.

The administration had cordoned off the area to ensure public safety and alerted the defence authorities concerned, Dollungmukh Sub-Divisional Officer Nabam Tarang said.

On Thursday, a dedicated team from the IAF arrived at the site and executed a controlled disposal operation, following standard safety protocols, he said.

"The situation was handled with utmost care and efficiency," Tarang added.

