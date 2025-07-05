Left Menu

SICCI Delegation Explores Promising Prospects at Sri City

A 22-member delegation from the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited Sri City Special Economic Zone to explore business opportunities. The visit showcased Sri City's infrastructure and inviting ecosystem for entrepreneurs, with an invitation extended to industry leaders to consider launching operations in the zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:25 IST
A delegation of 22 members from the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) visited the Sri City Special Economic Zone to explore potential business opportunities, officials disclosed on Saturday.

Officials at Sri City, during the July 4 visit, elucidated the area's impressive infrastructure, prime location, and entrepreneur-friendly atmosphere designed to attract new business ventures.

Bodgan George, Sri City's AVP of Business Development, noted that 235 companies from 31 nations have already made Sri City their base and extended an open invitation to industry heads to commence operations in this thriving business hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

