Empowering Entrepreneurs: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Champions MSME Growth

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, has highlighted the critical importance of MSMEs in driving India's economic prosperity. Speaking at a national mega awareness program, he urged the youth to generate jobs rather than seek them, underscoring the transformative potential of entrepreneurship.

Khandu applauded the supportive policies since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting measures such as government procurement mandates favoring MSMEs and SC/ST entrepreneurs. He outlined the centre's fiscal strategies, including substantial funds and liquidity support to invigorate the MSME segment.

Additionally, efforts are underway to bolster entrepreneurial skills through collaborations with professional institutions and initiatives like the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme. He also announced new infrastructure to support startups and MSMEs, promoting strategic growth in sectors like hydropower and floriculture.