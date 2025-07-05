Left Menu

India Rises as a Global Leader in Income Equality

India has become one of the world's most equal societies with a Gini Index of 25.5. Ranking fourth globally, the country's policies are successfully reducing poverty and fostering equitable growth, surpassing major economies. Key initiatives include financial inclusion, healthcare access, and digital welfare systems boosting its progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:30 IST
India Rises as a Global Leader in Income Equality
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has emerged prominently on the global stage as one of the most equitable societies, boasting a Gini Index of 25.5. This positions India in fourth place worldwide for income equality, trailing only the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, and Belarus, according to recent World Bank data.

Social Welfare officials credit the nation's balanced spread of economic growth to concerted policy efforts aimed at poverty reduction, expanding financial access, and providing targeted welfare support. The Gini Index, where 0 signifies perfect equality and 100 represents extreme inequality, reveals India's advantage over advanced economies such as China, the US, and all G7 and G20 countries. The index has improved from 28.8 in 2011, demonstrating a commitment to equitable growth.

A significant factor in India's success is its substantial reduction in poverty levels. The World Bank's Spring 2025 Poverty and Equity Brief highlighted that from 2011 to 2023, 171 million Indians escaped extreme poverty. This reduction is reflected by a plummet in the poverty rate from 16.2% to 2.3% using the global threshold of USD 2.15 per day. Government initiatives like PM Jan Dhan Yojana and Aadhaar have been pivotal, fostering financial inclusion and streamlining social welfare through Direct Benefit Transfers, saving significant government resources.

Healthcare equity has also seen positive strides with Ayushman Bharat, offering Rs 5 lakh in health coverage, having issued over 41 crore cards. Initiatives like Stand-Up India and PM Vishwakarma Yojana provide support to minorities and artisans, while the PMGKAY food security scheme aids over 80 crore citizens. These collective efforts underscore India's transformation into a more equitable society. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025