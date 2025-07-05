India Rises as a Global Leader in Income Equality

India has emerged prominently on the global stage as one of the most equitable societies, boasting a Gini Index of 25.5. This positions India in fourth place worldwide for income equality, trailing only the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, and Belarus, according to recent World Bank data.

Social Welfare officials credit the nation's balanced spread of economic growth to concerted policy efforts aimed at poverty reduction, expanding financial access, and providing targeted welfare support. The Gini Index, where 0 signifies perfect equality and 100 represents extreme inequality, reveals India's advantage over advanced economies such as China, the US, and all G7 and G20 countries. The index has improved from 28.8 in 2011, demonstrating a commitment to equitable growth.

A significant factor in India's success is its substantial reduction in poverty levels. The World Bank's Spring 2025 Poverty and Equity Brief highlighted that from 2011 to 2023, 171 million Indians escaped extreme poverty. This reduction is reflected by a plummet in the poverty rate from 16.2% to 2.3% using the global threshold of USD 2.15 per day. Government initiatives like PM Jan Dhan Yojana and Aadhaar have been pivotal, fostering financial inclusion and streamlining social welfare through Direct Benefit Transfers, saving significant government resources.

Healthcare equity has also seen positive strides with Ayushman Bharat, offering Rs 5 lakh in health coverage, having issued over 41 crore cards. Initiatives like Stand-Up India and PM Vishwakarma Yojana provide support to minorities and artisans, while the PMGKAY food security scheme aids over 80 crore citizens. These collective efforts underscore India's transformation into a more equitable society. (ANI)

