Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

In a bid to revive historic aviation links, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha convened with Airports Authority of India officials to accelerate the reopening of Kailashahar airport. The airport played a pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and has faced closure for several years due to unresolved issues.

Saha, addressing the public on social media, emphasized detailed discussions were held to address impediments and identify initiatives for rekindling flight services at Kailashahar. The strategic location near Bangladesh amplifies its importance, encouraging government backing for the project.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury engaged with AAI on obtaining necessary funds for land acquisition, remarking on the central government's intent for operational revival amid logistical challenges. Presently, the state relies on its sole MBB airport, the second busiest after Guwahati's international hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)