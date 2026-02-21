Left Menu

Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha has discussed with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) detailed plans for reviving the historic Kailashahar airport, crucial during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, currently defunct. The strategic airport's reopening involves significant land acquisition, supported by Centre discussions with Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:30 IST
Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revive historic aviation links, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha convened with Airports Authority of India officials to accelerate the reopening of Kailashahar airport. The airport played a pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and has faced closure for several years due to unresolved issues.

Saha, addressing the public on social media, emphasized detailed discussions were held to address impediments and identify initiatives for rekindling flight services at Kailashahar. The strategic location near Bangladesh amplifies its importance, encouraging government backing for the project.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury engaged with AAI on obtaining necessary funds for land acquisition, remarking on the central government's intent for operational revival amid logistical challenges. Presently, the state relies on its sole MBB airport, the second busiest after Guwahati's international hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

 France
2
JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
3
NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

 Global
4
Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory Changes Shake Sector

Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026