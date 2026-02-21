Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Railway Police Recruitment Drive

A 24-year-old man, Sangram Shinde, collapsed during a running event at a Government Railway Police recruitment drive in Maharashtra and later died in hospital. The incident occurred in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during a 1600 meters run. An investigation into the death is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:32 IST
A tragic incident unfolded during a Government Railway Police recruitment drive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, when a 24-year-old man collapsed while running and later died at a hospital.

The event took place on Saturday during a 1600-meter run at the Police Parade Ground. The deceased, identified as Sangram Shinde from Palus in Sangli district, fell just short of the finish line and was rushed to medical care but could not be revived.

Authorities have commenced an investigation into the incident. The recruitment drive, aimed at filling 93 constable positions, saw over 600 candidates participate in the running test. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

