Union Minister Amplifies Government's Educational Ventures in Northeast

Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya highlighted the Indian government's focus on enhancing the education sector, particularly in the Northeast, as part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Emphasizing a holistic learning approach, she also pledged improvements in school infrastructure and the promotion of local products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 21-02-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 23:29 IST
Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya this Saturday stressed the government's dedicated efforts towards empowering the education sector and advancing the northeastern states' growth. Addressing a gathering at Government Middle School in Kuda village, Dimapur, she underscored the government's commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' initiatives to support indigenous products.

Bambhaniya emphasized education's power in nation-building, highlighting sustained efforts for the upliftment of the poor, youth, farmers, and women. During her visit to Nagaland, she noted the prioritization of infrastructure improvements in primary schools, promoting a conducive learning environment with clean water and sanitation facilities.

Referencing the National Education Policy, she advocated for holistic, skill-based learning, including instruction in the mother tongue. Bambhaniya praised students' performances, acknowledging their talent and energy, while School Chairman Duoneinuo Kire called for better wages for mid-day meal cooks at the school.

