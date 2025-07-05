Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Hosts Youth Employment Fairs Ahead of World Youth Skill Day

In preparation for World Youth Skill Day, Uttar Pradesh will conduct employment fairs across all districts. Organized under the UP Skill Development Mission, these fairs will feature local industries, direct hiring opportunities, and skill training programs. Success stories and cultural presentations will also be part of the events.

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to host employment fairs across all districts leading up to World Youth Skill Day on July 15. These fairs, under the UP Skill Development Mission, aim to connect local industries with job-seeking youth, offering a range of opportunities for direct hiring.

Officials have appointed nodal officers to handle the preparation of these job fairs, which will take place from July 12-14. In addition to employment opportunities, the events will include skill training programs designed to equip attendees with practical experience.

According to Kapil Dev Aggarwal, UP's Minister of Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the fairs will also feature success stories, training exhibits, motivational sessions, and cultural presentations. Notably, successful trainees and key industry representatives will be honored for their contributions.

