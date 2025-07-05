Technical Glitch Grounds Thai Lion Air Flight to Bangkok

A Thai Lion Air flight bound for Bangkok faced an unexpected halt when technical issues arose at Kolkata airport early Saturday morning. The Boeing aircraft, carrying 151 passengers, encountered flap-related complications moments before takeoff.

The flap system, critical for maneuvering an aircraft during takeoff and landing, could not be rectified, leading the aircraft to return to its parking bay, resulting in the flight's cancellation. Passengers were promptly accommodated in hotels while awaiting further assistance.

To resolve the issue, two engineers from the airline's base in Bangkok will arrive. The incident also briefly delayed a Qatar Airways flight heading to Kolkata due to parking congestion. Authorities are investigating the technical failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)