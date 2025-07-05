Left Menu

Russian Air Defenses Foil UAV Attack on Moscow

Russian air defenses intercepted four Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, resulting in temporary flight suspensions at key airports. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported emergency response efforts. In total, 139 drones were downed across Russia, affecting air traffic in multiple cities due to safety concerns and severe weather conditions.

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted four Ukrainian drones en route to Moscow on Saturday, according to the city's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin. This prompted the temporary suspension of flights at one of Moscow's major airports.

The Defense Ministry reported that a total of 94 drones were destroyed overnight, with an additional 45 taken down between morning and early afternoon. Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport briefly halted outgoing flights, later lifted by Russia's aviation body, Rosaviatsia, due to both airspace restrictions and strong winds.

Rosaviatsia also noted that flights at airports in several Russian cities, including St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport, experienced temporary halts over safety concerns linked with the incidents.

