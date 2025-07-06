IndiGo's Strategic Maneuvers: Navigating the Airspace Post-Lease

Amid regulatory changes, IndiGo is strategizing its operations to Istanbul beyond the expiring lease of Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines. The three-month extension granted by the DGCA highlights political tensions affecting aviation partnerships.

IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, affirmed the continuity of the codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, despite supply chain challenges. The airline is contemplating operating its A321 aircraft to Istanbul as a potential solution.

As supply chain issues persist post-Covid, IndiGo continues to fulfill its capacity guidelines, bolstered by lease extensions and strategic measures. The airline, with a fleet of over 400 aircraft, remains a significant player in the global aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)