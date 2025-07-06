Left Menu

Rajasthan's Crackdown on Illegal Mining: CM Sharma's Bold Initiatives

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has instructed officials to intensify actions against illegal mining and adhere to regulations to bolster the state's revenue. He emphasized the need for technology in monitoring, zero tolerance for revenue target failures, and faster exploration and auction of mining areas.

Updated: 06-07-2025 23:37 IST
In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has taken a decisive stance against illegal mining activities, pushing for increased adherence to mining regulations as a strategy to enhance state revenue.

During a Mining Department review meeting, Sharma underscored the importance of preventing illegal mining through the adoption of advanced technologies, such as CCTV surveillance and drone mapping.

Additionally, Sharma has pushed for the acceleration of new mining explorations, faster auction processes, and the implementation of operational restructuring to optimize efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

