Rajasthan's Crackdown on Illegal Mining: CM Sharma's Bold Initiatives

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has taken a decisive stance against illegal mining activities, pushing for increased adherence to mining regulations as a strategy to enhance state revenue.

During a Mining Department review meeting, Sharma underscored the importance of preventing illegal mining through the adoption of advanced technologies, such as CCTV surveillance and drone mapping.

Additionally, Sharma has pushed for the acceleration of new mining explorations, faster auction processes, and the implementation of operational restructuring to optimize efficiency.

