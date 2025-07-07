Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Near Sagran Village: 7 Dead, 32 Injured

A mini bus accident near Sagran village resulted in seven fatalities and 32 injuries. The bus, carrying about 40 people, overturned when the driver lost control en route to Dasuya. The injured are receiving treatment at Civil Hospital, Dasuya. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic accident occurred near Sagran village on Monday as a mini bus overturned, claiming the lives of seven passengers and injuring 32 others, according to local police.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police in Mukerian, Kulwinder Singh Virk, reported that the bus was transporting approximately 40 passengers from Hajipur to Dasuya when the driver lost control, causing the tragic incident.

The injured were immediately admitted to Civil Hospital, Dasuya, as authorities launch an extensive investigation to determine the cause of the accident, Virk confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

