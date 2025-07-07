Tragic Bus Accident Near Sagran Village: 7 Dead, 32 Injured

A catastrophic accident occurred near Sagran village on Monday as a mini bus overturned, claiming the lives of seven passengers and injuring 32 others, according to local police.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police in Mukerian, Kulwinder Singh Virk, reported that the bus was transporting approximately 40 passengers from Hajipur to Dasuya when the driver lost control, causing the tragic incident.

The injured were immediately admitted to Civil Hospital, Dasuya, as authorities launch an extensive investigation to determine the cause of the accident, Virk confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)