Sterling's Slip Amid Economic Data Deluge
Sterling declined modestly at the week's start amidst anticipation of economic data releases that may impact interest rate expectations. While British house prices stagnated, future mortgage lending looks promising due to rate cuts. Traders eye GDP data for insights, amidst broader global trade negotiations with the U.S.
The British pound took a dip on Monday, marking a subdued beginning to a week where pending economic reports could reshape interest rate forecasts. Globally, investors kept a tense watch on looming U.S. tariff deadlines.
Sterling weakened by 0.3%, reaching $1.3601 against the dollar, while maintaining its rate against the euro at 86.23 pence. Uncertainty surrounding UK public finances and the Labour Party's welfare policy shifts fueled speculation about the finance minister's stability.
This week, investors are tuned into a slew of data, with Monday revealing stagnant June house prices post-tax change in April. Improvement in mortgage lending, driven by recent rate cuts, offers optimism. GDP results later in the week could shed light on economic health, while international trade discussions continue as Britain strives to eliminate tariffs on key exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Traders Celebrate End of Delhi Police Licence
Delhi's New Trade Era: Formation of Traders Welfare Board
Delhi CM Launches Traders Welfare Board to Boost City's Economy
Robinhood Pioneers Crypto Revolution with U.S. Stocks for EU Traders
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Economic Policies: An 'Economic-Social Emergency' for Traders