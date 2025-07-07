Sterling's Slip Amid Economic Data Deluge

The British pound took a dip on Monday, marking a subdued beginning to a week where pending economic reports could reshape interest rate forecasts. Globally, investors kept a tense watch on looming U.S. tariff deadlines.

Sterling weakened by 0.3%, reaching $1.3601 against the dollar, while maintaining its rate against the euro at 86.23 pence. Uncertainty surrounding UK public finances and the Labour Party's welfare policy shifts fueled speculation about the finance minister's stability.

This week, investors are tuned into a slew of data, with Monday revealing stagnant June house prices post-tax change in April. Improvement in mortgage lending, driven by recent rate cuts, offers optimism. GDP results later in the week could shed light on economic health, while international trade discussions continue as Britain strives to eliminate tariffs on key exports.

