Delhi's Saheli Smart Card Revolutionizes Women's Commute
The Saheli Smart Card, a personalized travel pass, enables free rides for women and transgender residents of Delhi on DTC and Cluster buses. Issued under the National Common Mobility Card framework, it replaces the paper-based pink tickets and supports top-up functionality for broader transit use.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government introduces the Saheli Smart Card, a new digital travel pass, enabling women and transgender residents aged 12 and above to ride free on all DTC and Cluster buses. This initiative marks a move away from the old paper-based pink ticket system.
The card will be under the National Common Mobility Card framework, allowing recharge for other transit modes. To get a card, Delhi residents must register online, select a bank, and complete KYC at the bank branch. The card will then be dispatched to the registered address.
Although travel will be free, banks may charge a nominal fee for card issuance or maintenance. Users are required to activate the card through the DTC's Automatic Fare Collection System. The scheme seeks to offer a secure, convenient travel method while reducing paper ticket corruption, as cited by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
(With inputs from agencies.)