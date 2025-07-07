Left Menu

Delhi's Saheli Smart Card Revolutionizes Women's Commute

The Saheli Smart Card, a personalized travel pass, enables free rides for women and transgender residents of Delhi on DTC and Cluster buses. Issued under the National Common Mobility Card framework, it replaces the paper-based pink tickets and supports top-up functionality for broader transit use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:28 IST
Delhi's Saheli Smart Card Revolutionizes Women's Commute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government introduces the Saheli Smart Card, a new digital travel pass, enabling women and transgender residents aged 12 and above to ride free on all DTC and Cluster buses. This initiative marks a move away from the old paper-based pink ticket system.

The card will be under the National Common Mobility Card framework, allowing recharge for other transit modes. To get a card, Delhi residents must register online, select a bank, and complete KYC at the bank branch. The card will then be dispatched to the registered address.

Although travel will be free, banks may charge a nominal fee for card issuance or maintenance. Users are required to activate the card through the DTC's Automatic Fare Collection System. The scheme seeks to offer a secure, convenient travel method while reducing paper ticket corruption, as cited by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025