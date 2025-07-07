Delhi's Saheli Smart Card Revolutionizes Women's Commute

The Delhi government introduces the Saheli Smart Card, a new digital travel pass, enabling women and transgender residents aged 12 and above to ride free on all DTC and Cluster buses. This initiative marks a move away from the old paper-based pink ticket system.

The card will be under the National Common Mobility Card framework, allowing recharge for other transit modes. To get a card, Delhi residents must register online, select a bank, and complete KYC at the bank branch. The card will then be dispatched to the registered address.

Although travel will be free, banks may charge a nominal fee for card issuance or maintenance. Users are required to activate the card through the DTC's Automatic Fare Collection System. The scheme seeks to offer a secure, convenient travel method while reducing paper ticket corruption, as cited by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)