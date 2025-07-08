Left Menu

Shankh Air: Connecting Uttar Pradesh with the Skies

UP-based Shankh Air plans to launch flights from Lucknow to six destinations, utilizing Airbus A320 aircraft instead of turboprops. The airline awaits DGCA approval and aims to boost regional connectivity in line with government goals, supporting local businesses and tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 11:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shankh Air, a regional airline based in Uttar Pradesh, is gearing up for its inaugural flights pending a flying permit from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Initially, the airline plans to serve six destinations from the state capital, Lucknow. Shankh Air Chairman Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma met with the Union Civil Aviation Minister to discuss the airline's strategy under the government's UDAN scheme.

The airline aims to lease narrow-body Airbus A320 planes for its operations, diverging from the turboprop aircraft used by many regional carriers. This strategic decision aligns with the company's goal to enhance passenger experience and reach underserved areas in collaboration with policymakers. The expansion will boost regional air connectivity, aligning with national aviation objectives.

Starting with flights from Lucknow to Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Indore, and Dehradun, Shankh Air seeks to support local businesses and tourism while promoting job creation. With a focus on efficient service and modern fleet, the airline is positioned to be a catalyst for progress in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

