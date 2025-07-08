Baazar Style Retail Limited: Surging Forward in India's Fashion Retail

Baazar Style Retail Limited (BSRL) has reported an impressive 37% year-on-year growth in standalone revenue for the first quarter of FY2026, underscoring its robust presence in India's retail sector.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, BSRL's revenue from operations reached INR 3,777 million, attributed to its commitment to affordable fashion and strategic market expansion, particularly in Tier 2 and 3 cities. The retailer's sales per square foot showed modest growth, and the store count increased by 40%.

Director Shreyans Surana emphasized the trust customers place in BSRL's value-driven model. With an expanding store network, BSRL is dedicated to making stylish fashion accessible to all Indian households.

