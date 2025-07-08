Left Menu

Adani Group Illuminates India with Solar Revolution in 'Story of Suraj'

The Adani Group has launched 'Story of Suraj,' a film illustrating sustainable progress through solar energy in its #HumKarkeDikhateHain campaign. Directed by Amit Sharma and conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the film showcases how Adani's solutions bring life-changing opportunities to communities nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:18 IST
A still from the film 'Story of Suraj' (Photo/@gautam_adani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group unveiled its third installment in the #HumKarkeDikhateHain campaign with 'Story of Suraj,' a film demonstrating the transformative impact of solar energy. Rakesh returns to his hometown, witnessing the commendable changes effected by Adani's solar power: thriving agriculture and modernized infrastructures.

Gautam Adani, founder and Chairman, emphasized the group's commitment to illuminating lives and fulfilling dreams, stating, "The rays of change are here. Hum Karke Dikhate Hain!" Directed by Amit Sharma and conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the film documents how Adani's clean energy mission catalyzes community growth.

Ajay Kakar, Head of Corporate Branding, highlighted the symbolic significance of the town's transformation in 'Story of Suraj,' reflecting Adani's broader efforts to foster a greener, empowered future in India through extensive renewable energy endeavors spearheaded by Adani Green Energy Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

