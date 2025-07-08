Deadly Attack on Eternity C: Maritime Security Concerns Heighten

In a tragic escalation of maritime insecurity, two crew members aboard the bulk carrier Eternity C lost their lives following a hostile encounter with sea drones and speedboats near Yemen on Monday evening. The vessel is Liberia-flagged and Greek-operated, as reported by the Liberian shipping delegation during a UN shipping agency meeting on Tuesday.

This incident has sparked renewed concerns about the safety of maritime routes in the Red Sea. The fatalities mark the first such deaths since June 2024, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by seafarers in the region.

Since the start of 2024, a total of six seafarers have perished in similar attacks, underscoring the urgent need for international cooperation to enhance security measures and protect maritime personnel in this strategically critical area.