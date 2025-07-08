Left Menu

Deadly Attack on Eternity C: Maritime Security Concerns Heighten

Two crew members of the bulk carrier Eternity C were killed in a drone and speedboat attack off Yemen. This incident marks the first seafarer deaths in the Red Sea since June 2024, raising the toll to six.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:44 IST
Deadly Attack on Eternity C: Maritime Security Concerns Heighten
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a tragic escalation of maritime insecurity, two crew members aboard the bulk carrier Eternity C lost their lives following a hostile encounter with sea drones and speedboats near Yemen on Monday evening. The vessel is Liberia-flagged and Greek-operated, as reported by the Liberian shipping delegation during a UN shipping agency meeting on Tuesday.

This incident has sparked renewed concerns about the safety of maritime routes in the Red Sea. The fatalities mark the first such deaths since June 2024, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by seafarers in the region.

Since the start of 2024, a total of six seafarers have perished in similar attacks, underscoring the urgent need for international cooperation to enhance security measures and protect maritime personnel in this strategically critical area.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025