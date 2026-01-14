Left Menu

Security Council Stresses Vigilance on Red Sea Threats

The U.N. Security Council urged Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to continue monthly reports on Yemeni Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. Russia criticized the focus, suggesting attention to substance trafficking in the Caribbean. A recent resolution emphasizes addressing the maritime threat for ongoing peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:40 IST
The U.N. Security Council has called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to maintain regular monthly reporting on Houthi assaults on ships in the Red Sea. This comes as tensions rise following Russia's criticism of the council's priorities, focusing instead on the Caribbean's drug trafficking issues.

During the meeting, the United States refrained from responding to the Russian critique but reiterated the significance of monitoring Houthi threats to maritime freedom. Deputy U.S. Ambassador Jennifer Locetta emphasized the Security Council's commitment to maintaining vigilance for safety in the region.

In January 2024, due to Houthi attacks disrupting trade routes, concern grew over potential rises in energy and food costs. While some shipping was rerouted to avoid these risks, the absence of recent attacks offers cautious optimism. However, the need for monitoring remains critical, especially in light of the Houthis' allegiances and threats toward Israel-linked vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

