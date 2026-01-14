Security Council Stresses Vigilance on Red Sea Threats

The U.N. Security Council has called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to maintain regular monthly reporting on Houthi assaults on ships in the Red Sea. This comes as tensions rise following Russia's criticism of the council's priorities, focusing instead on the Caribbean's drug trafficking issues.

During the meeting, the United States refrained from responding to the Russian critique but reiterated the significance of monitoring Houthi threats to maritime freedom. Deputy U.S. Ambassador Jennifer Locetta emphasized the Security Council's commitment to maintaining vigilance for safety in the region.

In January 2024, due to Houthi attacks disrupting trade routes, concern grew over potential rises in energy and food costs. While some shipping was rerouted to avoid these risks, the absence of recent attacks offers cautious optimism. However, the need for monitoring remains critical, especially in light of the Houthis' allegiances and threats toward Israel-linked vessels.

