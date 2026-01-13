Left Menu

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Danish shipping giant Maersk has resumed navigation through the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, signaling renewed hopes for normal shipping traffic following a ceasefire in Gaza. With heightened security measures, Maersk plans a gradual return to using the Suez Canal, a crucial trade route between Europe and Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 03:24 IST
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danish shipping firm Maersk has made headway in navigating the Red Sea once more, marking a significant milestone weeks after it initially tested the waters as a ceasefire in Gaza emerged.

The decision comes over two years following rerouted voyages around Africa's Cape of Good Hope due to attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea, positioning themselves in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

As security protocols continue to hold firm, Maersk plans to gradually resume its East-West transit through the Suez Canal. This route, until disrupted, accounted for around 10% of global seaborne trade. The ceasefire in Gaza, effective since last October, rekindles hopes for regular shipping operations, despite ongoing military tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

