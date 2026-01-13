Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Danish shipping firm Maersk has made headway in navigating the Red Sea once more, marking a significant milestone weeks after it initially tested the waters as a ceasefire in Gaza emerged.

The decision comes over two years following rerouted voyages around Africa's Cape of Good Hope due to attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea, positioning themselves in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

As security protocols continue to hold firm, Maersk plans to gradually resume its East-West transit through the Suez Canal. This route, until disrupted, accounted for around 10% of global seaborne trade. The ceasefire in Gaza, effective since last October, rekindles hopes for regular shipping operations, despite ongoing military tensions.

