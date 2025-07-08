Left Menu

Kalaa Setu Challenge: Revolutionizing Multilingual Communication With AI

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting launches the 'Kalaa Setu - Real-Time Language Tech for Bharat' Challenge. This initiative seeks AI startups to create scalable solutions for automated content generation, aimed at enhancing communication across India's diverse linguistic landscape with innovative AI technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has unveiled the 'Kalaa Setu - Real-Time Language Tech for Bharat' Challenge through its WaveX Startup Accelerator Platform. This initiative calls upon India's AI startups to devise indigenous, scalable technologies for generating audio, video, and graphic content from text, incorporating multiple Indian languages.

The challenge highlights three primary areas. First, text-to-video technology facilitates automated video production, allowing customization according to various communication needs. Second, text-to-graphics enables crafting infographics from data for clearer, engaging visual communication. Lastly, text-to-audio generation uses advanced voice synthesis to produce emotionally resonant and region-accent aware speech, enhancing multilingual interaction.

This effort aims to bridge the digital language gap by aiding public communication bodies in transforming official information into regionally relevant formats in real time. The challenge is open on the WAVEX portal until July 30th, 2025. Selected startups will present to a jury in New Delhi, with potential support from AIR, DD, and PIB for their projects.

