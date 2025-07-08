Left Menu

India Denies Blocking International News Outlets on X

The Indian Government refuted claims of blocking international news channels on X platform after July 3, 2025. It clarified that no orders to block Reuters or similar outlets were issued. The ministry urged X to unblock the channels, ultimately succeeding after a drawn-out process involving legal entanglements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:13 IST
India Denies Blocking International News Outlets on X
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Government on Tuesday dismissed allegations of having issued fresh directives to block international news networks on X. According to a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the government had not initiated any new blocking orders as of July 3, 2025, particularly for news channels such as Reuters and Reuters World.

Following the unexpected block of Reuters on the X platform in India, the government immediately instructed X to reverse the action. Engaging persistently from late July 5, 2025, the authorities noted 'X's' exploitation of technical processes to delay unblocking. Ultimately, after extensive follow-ups, X restored access to Reuters and other key outlets past 9 PM on July 6, 2025.

This governmental clarification was prompted by a statement from X's Global Government Affairs team, which indicated compliance with Indian legal demands to block multiple accounts, including international media. X highlighted legal constraints in contesting these executive orders while the affected parties were encouraged to seek resolution through India's judicial system.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025