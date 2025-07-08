India Denies Blocking International News Outlets on X

The Union Government on Tuesday dismissed allegations of having issued fresh directives to block international news networks on X. According to a statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the government had not initiated any new blocking orders as of July 3, 2025, particularly for news channels such as Reuters and Reuters World.

Following the unexpected block of Reuters on the X platform in India, the government immediately instructed X to reverse the action. Engaging persistently from late July 5, 2025, the authorities noted 'X's' exploitation of technical processes to delay unblocking. Ultimately, after extensive follow-ups, X restored access to Reuters and other key outlets past 9 PM on July 6, 2025.

This governmental clarification was prompted by a statement from X's Global Government Affairs team, which indicated compliance with Indian legal demands to block multiple accounts, including international media. X highlighted legal constraints in contesting these executive orders while the affected parties were encouraged to seek resolution through India's judicial system.