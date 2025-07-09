Bridge Collapse in Gujarat: Vehicles Plunge into Mahisagar River

A bridge collapse in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning resulted in at least four vehicles plunging into the Mahisagar River. The incident occurred when a section of the Gambhira bridge, located along a state highway, gave way, according to police reports.

Inspectors from the Padra police station have confirmed the rescue of four individuals, with operations continuing. Inspector Vijay Charan provided updates on the situation, stating that the bridge collapse happened around 7.30 am.

Among the distressed vehicles were two trucks and two vans, which fell into the river after the bridge section collapsed. Rescue efforts are focused on ensuring the safety of any remaining occupants and retrieving the vehicles involved.