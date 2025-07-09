Earth Intelligence: A USD 20 Billion Industry Revolutionizing Business Insights by 2030

The burgeoning field of Earth intelligence, as reported by Gartner, is set to revolutionize the business landscape by generating close to USD 20 billion in direct revenue for technology and service providers between 2025 and 2030. The report anticipates annual revenue for Earth intelligence to exceed USD 4.2 billion by 2030, an increment from the nearly USD 3.8 billion projected in 2025.

Earth intelligence encompasses the use of artificial intelligence on Earth observation data to offer industry-specific insights. This involves gathering data from satellites and sensors, processing it through advanced analytics and specialized AI models, and providing actionable intelligence to various industries. According to Bill Ray, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, the future of Earth intelligence lies with vendors adept in turning vast amounts of raw data into intelligible insights.

The realization of Earth intelligence's value is becoming increasingly apparent. For instance, some vendors utilize satellite imagery to locate storm-blocked railway lines, monitor refinery temperatures to evaluate global production, and analyze traffic and consumer patterns through vehicle counts. Although government and military entities have historically dominated this space, Gartner predicts a significant shift, foreseeing enterprises accounting for over 50% of global Earth intelligence investment by 2030—up from less than 15% in 2024.

Technological advancements, such as very low Earth orbit (VLEO) satellites, are transforming the economics of Earth intelligence. These satellites are not only more economical to build and launch but also offer enhanced observational capabilities. Gartner highlights that the ability of radar and hyperspectral techniques to capture previously unseen data, with revisit intervals as short as one hour, is being rapidly utilized by private companies. The adaptability of VLEO satellites, delivering resolutions as fine as 10 cm, underscores the critical role of AI in transforming abundant data into industry-specific information.

(With inputs from agencies.)