Left Menu

Earth Intelligence: A USD 20 Billion Industry Revolutionizing Business Insights by 2030

Gartner reports Earth intelligence, utilizing AI and satellite data for industry insights, could generate nearly USD 20 billion by 2030. The field, previously dominated by government, is shifting towards enterprise dominance, driven by innovations like VLEO satellites, offering detailed observations and cost-effective launches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 17:26 IST
Earth Intelligence: A USD 20 Billion Industry Revolutionizing Business Insights by 2030
Representative image (Source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The burgeoning field of Earth intelligence, as reported by Gartner, is set to revolutionize the business landscape by generating close to USD 20 billion in direct revenue for technology and service providers between 2025 and 2030. The report anticipates annual revenue for Earth intelligence to exceed USD 4.2 billion by 2030, an increment from the nearly USD 3.8 billion projected in 2025.

Earth intelligence encompasses the use of artificial intelligence on Earth observation data to offer industry-specific insights. This involves gathering data from satellites and sensors, processing it through advanced analytics and specialized AI models, and providing actionable intelligence to various industries. According to Bill Ray, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, the future of Earth intelligence lies with vendors adept in turning vast amounts of raw data into intelligible insights.

The realization of Earth intelligence's value is becoming increasingly apparent. For instance, some vendors utilize satellite imagery to locate storm-blocked railway lines, monitor refinery temperatures to evaluate global production, and analyze traffic and consumer patterns through vehicle counts. Although government and military entities have historically dominated this space, Gartner predicts a significant shift, foreseeing enterprises accounting for over 50% of global Earth intelligence investment by 2030—up from less than 15% in 2024.

Technological advancements, such as very low Earth orbit (VLEO) satellites, are transforming the economics of Earth intelligence. These satellites are not only more economical to build and launch but also offer enhanced observational capabilities. Gartner highlights that the ability of radar and hyperspectral techniques to capture previously unseen data, with revisit intervals as short as one hour, is being rapidly utilized by private companies. The adaptability of VLEO satellites, delivering resolutions as fine as 10 cm, underscores the critical role of AI in transforming abundant data into industry-specific information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025