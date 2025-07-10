Getting On Track: India's Push for ASEAN Trade Pact Review

In a bid to reevaluate and enhance trade relations, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that India is actively engaging with ASEAN countries to fast-track the revision of the current trade pact.

The significant discussions were highlighted in Goyal's meeting with Malaysian Investment, Trade & Industry Minister T Zafrul Aziz, where they deliberated over the ongoing ASEAN India Trade of Goods Agreement (AITIGA) review.

Goyal emphasized the importance of creating a fair trade environment and balanced growth, pushing for an upgraded agreement that addresses existing trade asymmetries. The review is a long-awaited demand of Indian industries desiring a sustainable and mutually beneficial relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)