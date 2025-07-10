Getting On Track: India's Push for ASEAN Trade Pact Review
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is engaging with ASEAN to expedite discussions on revising the ASEAN India Trade of Goods Agreement. The goal is to address bilateral trade imbalances and establish a mutually beneficial agreement. Talks include Malaysia's involvement and aim for a fair, comprehensive economic cooperation agreement.
In a bid to reevaluate and enhance trade relations, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that India is actively engaging with ASEAN countries to fast-track the revision of the current trade pact.
The significant discussions were highlighted in Goyal's meeting with Malaysian Investment, Trade & Industry Minister T Zafrul Aziz, where they deliberated over the ongoing ASEAN India Trade of Goods Agreement (AITIGA) review.
Goyal emphasized the importance of creating a fair trade environment and balanced growth, pushing for an upgraded agreement that addresses existing trade asymmetries. The review is a long-awaited demand of Indian industries desiring a sustainable and mutually beneficial relationship.
