Left Menu

India and Malaysia: Steering ASEAN's Counter-Terrorism Agenda

India and Malaysia will co-chair a crucial meeting of the ADMM-Plus Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism in New Delhi, aiming to strengthen multilateral cooperation. The session, part of a three-year cycle, involves various ASEAN dialogue partners and reviews progress, outlines objectives, and plans exercises for practical cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:45 IST
India and Malaysia: Steering ASEAN's Counter-Terrorism Agenda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Malaysia are set to co-chair a pivotal meeting under the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus framework, focusing on counter-terrorism. This gathering marks a significant step in reinforcing India's multilateral efforts in the realm of counter-terrorism.

The meeting, scheduled from January 14-16 in New Delhi, will focus on reviewing past progress and strategizing future actions. ASEAN, a prominent regional grouping, includes nations such as Brunei, Cambodia, and Thailand. The session will bring together several global partners and serve as a platform for enhancing defense cooperation.

This marks the third meeting in a three-year cycle (2024-2027) aimed at practical cooperation in areas like maritime security and cyber security. With ongoing dialogue and planning exercises, including table-top and field training exercises, India and Malaysia strive to lead the charge in fostering a collaborative approach to regional security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

 India
2
Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Scandal

Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Sc...

 India
3
Beyond Degrees: Nurturing Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

Beyond Degrees: Nurturing Future Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Czech Powerhouse: Czechoslovak Group's Global Defense Expansion

Czech Powerhouse: Czechoslovak Group's Global Defense Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026