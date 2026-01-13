India and Malaysia: Steering ASEAN's Counter-Terrorism Agenda
India and Malaysia will co-chair a crucial meeting of the ADMM-Plus Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism in New Delhi, aiming to strengthen multilateral cooperation. The session, part of a three-year cycle, involves various ASEAN dialogue partners and reviews progress, outlines objectives, and plans exercises for practical cooperation.
India and Malaysia are set to co-chair a pivotal meeting under the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus framework, focusing on counter-terrorism. This gathering marks a significant step in reinforcing India's multilateral efforts in the realm of counter-terrorism.
The meeting, scheduled from January 14-16 in New Delhi, will focus on reviewing past progress and strategizing future actions. ASEAN, a prominent regional grouping, includes nations such as Brunei, Cambodia, and Thailand. The session will bring together several global partners and serve as a platform for enhancing defense cooperation.
This marks the third meeting in a three-year cycle (2024-2027) aimed at practical cooperation in areas like maritime security and cyber security. With ongoing dialogue and planning exercises, including table-top and field training exercises, India and Malaysia strive to lead the charge in fostering a collaborative approach to regional security challenges.
