Flood-Induced Train Derailment Disrupts Jammu-Pathankot Railway

A goods train derailed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district due to flooding, causing disruption on the Jammu-Pathankot route. The incident occurred in the Lakhanpur area with no reported casualties. Efforts to restore train traffic are underway as officials address the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two bogies of a goods train were derailed on Thursday due to flooding on the railway track in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, disrupting essential train services on the crucial Jammu-Pathankot route. Officials have confirmed that no fatalities occurred during the incident.

The derailment transpired in the Lakhanpur area when the train was traveling from Jammu to Punjab. The incident has caused significant interruption to train operations in the region, prompting immediate measures to address the disruption.

Authorities are working tirelessly to restore train movements and ensure the safety of future operations. The situation underscores the vulnerability of infrastructure to weather-related disruptions, particularly in flood-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

