Flood-Induced Train Derailment Disrupts Jammu-Pathankot Railway

Two bogies of a goods train were derailed on Thursday due to flooding on the railway track in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, disrupting essential train services on the crucial Jammu-Pathankot route. Officials have confirmed that no fatalities occurred during the incident.

The derailment transpired in the Lakhanpur area when the train was traveling from Jammu to Punjab. The incident has caused significant interruption to train operations in the region, prompting immediate measures to address the disruption.

Authorities are working tirelessly to restore train movements and ensure the safety of future operations. The situation underscores the vulnerability of infrastructure to weather-related disruptions, particularly in flood-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)