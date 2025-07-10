India Post: On the Path to Becoming World's Largest Logistics Network
India Post has an extensive distribution network and is poised to become the world's largest logistics organization. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communication, emphasized at a Bengaluru event the need for postal workers to embrace modern tools and innovative practices to drive this transformation.
India Post stands out as having the widest and deepest distribution network worldwide, as noted by Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia. Speaking on Wednesday, Scindia urged postal employees to strive towards establishing India Post as the largest logistics organization globally.
Addressing the Gramin Dak Sevaks Sammelan at K P Puttana Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru, Scindia highlighted the extensive reach of India Post, which boasts 1.64 lakh presence points stretching from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Bharuch to Tawang.
Scindia emphasized that with modern tools like handheld devices and Darpan, postal employees must evolve their working methods. He underscored the potential of India Post to lead in logistics, leveraging their vast human resources and innovative strategies for productivity and advancement.
