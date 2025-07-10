Left Menu

India Post: On the Path to Becoming World's Largest Logistics Network

India Post has an extensive distribution network and is poised to become the world's largest logistics organization. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communication, emphasized at a Bengaluru event the need for postal workers to embrace modern tools and innovative practices to drive this transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:06 IST
India Post: On the Path to Becoming World's Largest Logistics Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India Post stands out as having the widest and deepest distribution network worldwide, as noted by Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia. Speaking on Wednesday, Scindia urged postal employees to strive towards establishing India Post as the largest logistics organization globally.

Addressing the Gramin Dak Sevaks Sammelan at K P Puttana Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru, Scindia highlighted the extensive reach of India Post, which boasts 1.64 lakh presence points stretching from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Bharuch to Tawang.

Scindia emphasized that with modern tools like handheld devices and Darpan, postal employees must evolve their working methods. He underscored the potential of India Post to lead in logistics, leveraging their vast human resources and innovative strategies for productivity and advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025