Google's AI Push Transforms India's Agriculture with AMED API

Google has launched the Agricultural Monitoring and Event Detection (AMED) API, an open-source AI initiative to enhance India's agriculture sector. This tool provides insights on crop data and supports AI models with cultural and linguistic context, aiming to improve productivity and resilience against climate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:24 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Google has introduced a set of open-source AI innovations to bolster India's agriculture sector. The highlight, the Agricultural Monitoring and Event Detection (AMED) API, aims to make AI models more attuned to India's diverse linguistic and cultural landscape, as announced this Thursday.

In another collaboration, Google DeepMind researchers have teamed up with IIT-Kharagpur to develop localized datasets under Google's Amplify Initiative. Manish Gupta, Senior Director for India and APAC at Google DeepMind, emphasized the commitment to leveraging foundational AI to address critical challenges, including agricultural productivity.

AMED API, an outcome of efforts by Google DeepMind and Partnerships Innovation Team, offers detailed insights, including crop types, field size, and sowing and harvesting dates. It also utilizes historical data to predict harvests, addressing crop-specific needs. Alok Talekar from Google DeepMind highlighted the API's role in providing actionable, real-time data for sustainable agricultural solutions amid climate change risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

