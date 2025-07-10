Reimagining Business Reforms: A Path to Economic Prosperity

Rajiv Gauba, a member of NITI Aayog, emphasized the importance of ongoing improvements in the ease of doing business, particularly at the municipal level within states. He highlighted the need for reforms at the 'Workshop on Ease of Doing Business and Investment Promotion.'

Gauba urged states to develop their own versions of Jan Vishwas-type reforms, aimed at reducing regulatory burdens and increasing business confidence. The official statement revealed that the workshop covered seven core reform areas crucial to investment facilitation and enhancing the ease of doing business at the sub-national level.

Discussions covered significant areas such as decriminalizing laws, reducing deregulation and compliance burdens, and implementing business reform action plans. The event highlighted the need to convert minor business offenses into civil penalties and streamline compliance mechanisms. Participation included DPIIT, the Department of Revenue, the Ministry of MSME, and representatives from major industry bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)