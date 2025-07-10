Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Ganjam

A tragic motorcycle collision in Odisha's Ganjam district resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a father-son duo, according to local police reports on Thursday.

The accident occurred in the vicinity of Samantarapur, within the Jarada police station jurisdiction. The deceased have been identified as Dau Gouda, aged 55, his son Sunil Kumar Gouda, 25, and Rajesh Panigrahi, 25.

Upon impact, Sunil and Rajesh died immediately, while Dau later succumbed to injuries at Patrapada Hospital. The deceased underwent post-mortem examinations. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his sorrow over the tragic loss and declared an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the victims' families, as noted by the CMO on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)