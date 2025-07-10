Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Ganjam

A horrific motorcycle collision claimed three lives, including a father-son pair, in Ganjam, Odisha. The incident occurred near Samantarapur in the Jarada police station area. Victims Sunil and Rajesh died instantly, while Dau succumbed later. The Chief Minister extended condolences and announced financial aid for the families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:56 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Ganjam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic motorcycle collision in Odisha's Ganjam district resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a father-son duo, according to local police reports on Thursday.

The accident occurred in the vicinity of Samantarapur, within the Jarada police station jurisdiction. The deceased have been identified as Dau Gouda, aged 55, his son Sunil Kumar Gouda, 25, and Rajesh Panigrahi, 25.

Upon impact, Sunil and Rajesh died immediately, while Dau later succumbed to injuries at Patrapada Hospital. The deceased underwent post-mortem examinations. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his sorrow over the tragic loss and declared an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the victims' families, as noted by the CMO on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025