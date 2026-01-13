Two Men on Motorcycles Fire Shots Outside Delhi Gym, Spark Safety Concerns

On Monday night, two unidentified men on motorcycles allegedly discharged firearms in the air outside a gym in Pashchim Vihar East, according to police reports.

Delhi Police received word of the incident around 11 pm, discovering upon arrival that the gunshots were fired outside RK Fitness on Outer Ring Road, Pashchim Vihar.

A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing. This incident comes on the heels of the arrest of three Himanshu Bhau gang members, charged in a separate attempt to murder case.

The suspects, apprehended by Delhi Police's special cell, were found with weapons, including a sophisticated pistol and live cartridges. They operated under orders from Vicky Haddal, who allegedly sought revenge for his uncle's murder.

Police captured the gang members after a tip-off about their movement in the Rohini area, recovering a stolen motorcycle as part of the bust.

The accused, identified as Punit, Aniket, and Mohit, have been arrested, and further investigation is underway. Delhiites express heightened concern about safety in light of these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)