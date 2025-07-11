Turbulence in Moscow: Drones Shot Down Amidst Rising Tensions

In the latest escalation of tensions, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted four Ukrainian drones that were on their way to Moscow. This prompted a temporary suspension of operations at major Moscow-area airports, including Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky. These operations resumed shortly after, as confirmed by Russia's aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya.

The Russian Defence Ministry further reported that 14 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region and another eight over the Belgorod region between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Both regions are located along the border with Ukraine. A later release stated that 26 more drones were destroyed between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. across the Kursk and Bryansk regions.

Efforts to independently verify these battlefield reports have been unsuccessful, as highlighted by international news agency Reuters. This incident adds to the growing concerns of ongoing hostilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)